NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two armed robbery suspects got away with $1,000 after snatching a woman’s purse in the Bronx, according to police.
It happened around 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 1 at a multi-unit residential building near West 183rd Street and Amsterdam Avenue.
Surveillance footage shows the victim, a 41-year-old woman, walking up a flight of stairs outside the building. Two male suspects then run up behind her, one carrying what police say was a handgun.
They then grab the woman’s purse before running off. They reportedly got into a white Honda Accord and drove south on Amsterdam Avenue.
Police say the woman was carrying $1,000, a Samsung cell phone and bank cards in her purse. No shots were fired, and she was not injured.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.