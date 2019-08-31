NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a home invasion at a Bronx building.
It happened around 12:15 a.m. on Aug. 4 at a multi-unit residential building near Bainbridge Avenue and Coles Lane.
According to police, a 41-year-old woman was asleep in bed when a male suspect got into her unit through an unlocked window.
The suspect allegedly touched the woman’s leg, causing her to wake up and scream. The suspect then went back out the window and fled.
Police say he did not steal anything and the victim was not injured.
A surveillance camera captured footage of the suspect walking down a hallway before the incident. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male who is about 5 feet 4 inches tall with a slim build and a ponytail.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.