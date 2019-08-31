



— The NYPD has released new images of suspects accused in an alleged bias attack in Brooklyn

It happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday as a 34-year-old man was driving along Brooklyn Avenue in Crown Heights.

Police say he had his driver’s side window open and was sitting in traffic when an unidentified individual or individuals threw a heavy object, possibly a block of ice, and hit him in the face.

The man suffered an eye injury.

Photos Of Suspects In Alleged Crown Heights Bias Attack Released The NYPD has released new images of suspects accused in an alleged bias attack in Brooklyn. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Friday evening, police released photos of individuals who were seen running away from the scene of the accident.

On Tuesday, in a separate incident in the same neighborhood, Rabbi Avraham Gopin was attacked by a man who hit him with a large paving stone, breaking Gopin’s nose and knocking out two teeth.

That suspect remains at large.