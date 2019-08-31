By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was a Saturday stunner across the area as abundant sunshine and warm temps were coupled with very low humidity. Expect a few more clouds moving in tonight but we’ll stay dry and comfy with temps in the 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow will be a little bit cooler with temps in the mid and upper 70s, and there will be some more clouds moving in during the afternoon. There is a slight risk, about 10 percent, for late day/evening showers… but most folks stay dry.

Labor Day on Monday is looking like the cloudiest and muggiest day of the 3-day holiday weekend, along with the greatest threat for showers/storms. Temps will be near 80 and it’ll be humid and unsettled with about a 40 percent risk for afternoon storms.