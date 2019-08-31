Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A new federal court ruling means some Newark residents will not be eligible for free bottled water as the city deals with a lead contamination emergency.
In a decision issued Friday night, the judge ruled against a petition filed by two groups requesting bottled water for residents who get their water from the Wanaque Treatment Facility.
In her ruling, the judge said the water from Wanaque is safe to drink.
Residents served by the Pequannock system are currently getting free bottled water as the city replaces old lead service lines.