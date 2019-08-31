



— A New Jersey rabbi and a Bronx man were both sentenced to prison Wednesday for their roles in a teen prostitution ring

Thirty-seven-year-old Aryeh Goodman, of East Brunswick, was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by one year of supervised release, while 24-year-old Richard Ortiz, of the Bronx, was sentenced to 96 months in prison followed by five years of supervised released. Ortiz was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

Goodman had pleaded guilty to an information charging him with interstate travel in aid of a racketeering enterprise, and Ortiz had pleaded guilty to an information charging him with conspiracy to commit the sex trafficking of a child.

According to officials, Ortiz and Gabriella Colon recruited and enticed a 17-year-old girl into prostitution in 2018, and Goodman answered an online advertisement for the girl.

Goodman admitted he went to an East Brunswick motel to meet the girl and paid Ortiz and Colon to engage in sexual activities with her.

At the time of his arrest, Goodman was running a religious learning center out of his East Brunswick home. He was previously arrested in 2013 for making sexual contact with a boy at a youth camp.

Colon previously pleaded guilty to an information charging her with one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a child. Her sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 26.