WARWICK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The pilot of a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing in a lake in Orange County Saturday morning.
The plane went down in Warwick, which is about 50 miles north of Manhattan.
The tail-end of the two-seater could be seen sticking up out of Wickham Lake.
After hitting the water, the two men aboard the plane escaped uninjured and swam ashore.
“They had just taken off Warwick Airport, experienced some engine problems, turned around to return to the airport. At that point they felt it was a better option and safer option to land in the water and that’s what they did,” Lt. John Rader of the Warwick Police Department said.
The plane has been pulled from the lake, and federal aviation officials are investigating the cause of the crash.