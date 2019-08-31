NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The woman beaten with her own cane during a disturbing robbery in Queens is talking about the violent confrontation.
The vicious attack was caught on video on Aug. 4 in Jamaica.
A group of teens attacked the 67-year-old woman on 169th Street near Highland Avenue.
The victim, who didn’t want to be identified, told CBS2 it started when one girl approached her on the street.
The girl then made a phone call and a car came around the corner and two more people got out.
“They came at me. They grabbed my cane and hit me with it. I didn’t realize I had fallen down because I guess it was a shock to me,” the woman said.
The violent suspects took off with the victim’s cell phone. Police are still searching for her attackers.
Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.