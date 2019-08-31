NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say someone slashed a woman on the face in Queens late Wednesday night.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Queens Boulevard between 49th and 50th streets.
According to police, a 27-year-old woman was getting out of a vehicle and walking into a club when a male suspect walked up behind her and slashed the right side of her face with an unknown object.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The suspect is described as a black male who is about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, black sneakers and a black baseball cap.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.