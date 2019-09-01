Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the hunt after a pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Bronx on Sunday.
The incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. in the Claremont section of the borough.
Surveillance video shows the moment a 32-year-old man was crossing the middle of Clay Avenue when he was struck. Police said the victim was not in a crosswalk when he was hit by someone driving a black Audi, which was heading north.
The driver fled the scene.
A man who called police described what he saw.
“I hear boom, walk into the street, I saw the guy on the floor. He’s bleeding a lot. I’m gonna call 911,” witness Pedro Feliz said.
The victim was listed in critical condition at St. Barnabas Hospital.