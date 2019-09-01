NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a man accused of stabbing someone on the subway in Brooklyn.
The incident happened just after noon on Aug. 23.
According to police, a 66-year-old man and another individual got into an argument on a northbound A train. The argument escalated, and the individual struck the 66-year-old several times then stabbed him in the back.
The individual got off the train when it stopped at the Euclid Avenue station.
The victim’s condition was not released.
The suspect is described as a black male who is believed to be 20 to 30 years old. He is about 6 feet tall and 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and black sneakers.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.