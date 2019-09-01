Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man wanted in connection to an attempted rape in Brooklyn early Saturday morning.
It happened around 1:20 a.m. near Battery Avenue and 86th Street.
According to police, the unidentified man approached a 41-year-old woman from behind and put her in a chokehold, then tried to sexually assault her.
The victim was able to free herself. She refused medical attention.
An image of the suspect was captured on a nearby surveillance camera.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.