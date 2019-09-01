



— Lobster rolls are synonymous with summer, so why not indulge one last time as the season is winding down?

Chef Eric LeVine stopped by to share how to make the delicious treat for your Labor Day party.

He says he always uses a female lobster because female lobsters tend to be a little bit sweeter with softer shells.

“The best way to pick a lobster is actually putting the lobster in the pot upside down … When you put it in the pot upside down, it falls asleep. Put the water in, and then slowly bring it up to temperature. Because what happens, if you put it into boiling water, it tightens up and then you have rubbery lobster,” LeVine said.

Lobster Rolls

Ingredients

Brioche bun

Poached female lobster

1 tbsp. of mayonnaise per one pound of lobster

Juice and zest of one lemon

Directions

Toast the brioche bun

Cook the lobster in a slow heat (don’t boil it)

Mix cooked lobster with mayonnaise

Add lemon juice and zest

Place lobster mix into brioche bun

LeVine’s new restaurant, 317 Main Street, opens in Farmingdale, Long Island, this month.