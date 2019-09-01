Comments
DEER PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police say a woman was driving while intoxicated with five children in the vehicle when she got into a crash on Long Island late Saturday night.
It happened around 10:10 p.m. in Deer Park.
According to Suffolk County Police, 47-year-old Jacquelin Moore was driving a 2012 Mercedes Benz on Acorn Street near Half Hollow Road when she crashed into a utility pole.
A 16-year-old girl who was in the car was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
There were four other passengers in the car — ages 15, 13, 12 and 7. They were not injured.
Moore was charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child, along with four counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years or younger.