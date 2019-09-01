CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Deer Park, Leandra's Law, Local TV, Long Island, Suffolk County


DEER PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police say a woman was driving while intoxicated with five children in the vehicle when she got into a crash on Long Island late Saturday night.

It happened around 10:10 p.m. in Deer Park.

According to Suffolk County Police, 47-year-old Jacquelin Moore was driving a 2012 Mercedes Benz on Acorn Street near Half Hollow Road when she crashed into a utility pole.

A 16-year-old girl who was in the car was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

There were four other passengers in the car — ages 15, 13, 12 and 7. They were not injured.

Moore was charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child, along with four counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years or younger.

Comments

Leave a Reply