



– In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Molly and Robbie Fairchild.

Fiona is a 10-month-old St. Bernard who weighs 117 pounds and is still growing. Fiona is very loving. She enjoys her walks and most of all being brushed and petted. Before Fiona was brought in for adoption, she had some seizures. She is on medication and has not had any seizures since then.

Peter is an 8-month-old, 4-pound Pekingese-Yorkie mix. Playful and sweet, Peter loves to be held. He enjoys his walks and is housebroken. Though friendly with other small dogs, we have found that Peter needs to be the only dog in his castle.

We also have a Furry Friend Finder update: Mandy the Frenchton puppy was adopted by Daria, Richard and their 2 children, Julianna and Lennard. Mandy’s new name is Cannoli and she will be living in New Jersey with two Italian greyhounds — 10-year old Monty Lou and 12-year-old Baci — and an 8-year-old Miniature Pincher named Rocky. Cannoli loves her new family and made herself right at home day one. Cannoli picked out a new toy, a new bed and even has her own Instagram account — CannoliTheFrenchton.

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.