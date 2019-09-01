NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is accused of stealing dozens of energy drinks from a Bronx drug store and threatening an employee.
It happened at the Rite Aid on West Fordham Road on Aug. 24.
Police say around 5:30 p.m., a man placed 36 cans of Monster Energy in a plastic bag and tried to leave the store without paying.
When a 38-year-old store employee confronted the man, the suspect pulled out a hypodermic needle and threatened to poke the employee.
The suspect then ran out of the store. He was last seen walking south on Grand Avenue.
According to police, the suspect is described as a Hispanic man, believed to be 35-45 years old. He’s about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 170 pounds.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.