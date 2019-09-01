By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

As expected, it was a touch cooler today with a bit more cloud cover across the area. There is just a slight risk for a few brief drops, but otherwise, expect another mild and tranquil night ahead with temps in the 50s and 60s.

Tomorrow is shaping up to be a muggy and potentially unsettled Labor Day. Temps will be seasonable near 80 degrees, but it will feel noticeably stickier out there and we will have to deal with the risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Keep that in mind if you have BBQ or beach plans.

Tuesday looks very nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Warmth nda humidity make a brief return Wednesday along with the risk for a few showers and storms.