PELHAM MANOR, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A vehicle plowed into a store in Westchester County on Sunday afternoon.
It happened at the GameStop on Pelham Parkway in Pelham Manor.
Details have not yet been released, but the entire glass storefront was shattered and an SUV could be seen sitting inside the store.
According to CBS2’s Tony Aiello, four people were reportedly injured, including one person who was possibly pinned under the vehicle.
Video sent to CBS2 shows one person wearing a neck brace being taken out of the store on a stretcher.