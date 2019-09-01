Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Arts and crafts aren’t just for kids anymore.
The USA Today Wine and Food Experience will be held at the LeFrak Center at Lakeside Prospect Park in Brooklyn from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 7.
The event will offer food, wine and craft beer sampling.
“We have 35 of the best chefs in the city set up little booths,” Bella Giola chef Nico Daniele said.
Attendees can also paint their own wine bottles with local artist Tripp Derrick Barnes, who has been commissioned by celebrities like Lady Gaga and Matthew McConaughey.
“We’re gonna throw paint, we’re gonna mix bottles of paint, and then we’re also gonna basically have about 250 bottles and then people can come up and interact with the bottles,” he said.
