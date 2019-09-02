



This year’s West Indian Day Parade is expected to draw two million spectators to Brooklyn.

The festivities kicked off around 6 a.m. with the annual J’Ouvert festival, celebrating Caribbean culture. The day features beautiful music, colorful costumes and delicious food.

Travis Roberts leads CASYM, one of the steal pan orchestras set to compete. The native of Trinidad and Tobago spent a lot of time preparing for the weekend.

“I just want to share this instrument with everybody, because it’s a beautiful instrument. When you play it, it makes you feel happy, especially me,” he told CBS2.

There’s been a steady drum beat since at least 4:30am. J’Ouvert officially begins in minutes followed by the West Indian Day parade. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/zc4Dev3GwQ — Aundrea Cline-Thomas (@AClineThomas) September 2, 2019

In the Caribbean, J’Ouvert signifies the beginning of Carnival and usually coincides with Lent in the winter. But here, it’s a Labor Day tradition that, to many, is a form of self-expression, showcasing pride in their culture.

Just ask Roy Pierre. He creates costumes – sometimes for as many as 200 people – each year with a new theme. This year, it’s Africa.

“Some people have a negative spin on J’Ouvert, but… this is really theater in the streets,” he said.

Participants started arriving before sunrise at the 13 checkpoints for the celebration that kicked things off on Flatbush Avenue. More than 300 light towers illuminate the crowds, and thousands of officers are on hand to ensure their safety.

MORE: NYPD Unveils J’Ouvert Festival Security Measures

“This is the largest detail that we put out all year, but we are counting on everyone at J’Ouvert to make this event as safe as possible,” NYPD Chief of Dept. Terence Monahan said last week.

Police said last year was a success, but in the past, the celebration has been marked by violence.

Participants say it takes away from the true meaning of the day.

“This festival is all about enjoying yourself, having fun, coming out partying and just having a good time. This is all we are about. We are not about violence or nothing like that. It’s all about having fun,” said Roberts.

J’Ouvert takes place from 6 to 11 a.m. The West Indian Day Parade officially steps off at noon down Eastern Parkway and ends at Grand Army Plaza.