



– The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating another possible bias attack in Brooklyn

Officials say a Jewish man was assaulted with a belt.

Police are on the hunt for two suspects who they say attacked a 45-year-old Orthodox Jewish man in front of a Midwood synagogue.

CBSN New York’s Natalie Duddridge spoke with the victim on the phone, who said it happened Saturday night just as Shabbat – the Jewish sabbath – was coming to an end.

He told police there was a verbal dispute with two men drinking outside the synagogue that turned violent. One of the men used their belt to hit him and yelled hateful slurs at him. EMS treated him for cuts to his face and head.

A neighbor who lives next door described how shaken up the man was.

“I was, like, halfway down the block. I saw him. He was cut, and he was injured, screaming. I didn’t see the guys who did it though,” he told Duddridge.

BREAKING: just got a call from 70th pct about another violent antisemitic hate crime. A young Jewish man was called a “F***ing Jew” and then belted over the head with a metal belt buckle!@NYCMayor do we need history to repeat itself for you to take action?! Must we die first?! https://t.co/6WgNPnOR8l — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) September 1, 2019

Authorities are investigating two other possible hate crimes that happened last week.

The NYPD says someone hit a rabbi in the face with a heavy paving stone Tuesday morning in Crown Heights, breaking his nose and knocking out two teeth.

On Thursday, police say suspects threw something at an Orthodox Jewish man while he was sitting in traffic. The victim suffered an eye injury. That incident also happened in Crown Heights.

People in the area say they’re pushing for more police presence in the area including more uniformed officers on patrol.