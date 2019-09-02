



— A cyclist was killed and a driver was in police custody following a scary incident on Monday night in Brooklyn.

Police sources told CBS2’s Reena Roy the two men had an argument moments before the deadly crash in the Bushwick section of the borough.

Surveillance video shows a cyclist riding down Broadway near Ellery Street just after 6 a.m. when a car speeds by and slams right into him and several parked cars before flipping over.

“I was sleeping and I just heard like a loud noise,” Bushwick resident Amy Rojas said. “It was really loud. It woke me up.”

The impact sent debris into the street and mangled a truck. Neighbors stepped in to help until emergency responders arrived and attempted to save the cyclist.

But they were too late.

“When I looked out the car was already flipped and then the guy was laying on the floor and they were giving him CPR,” Rojas said. “It gave me chills.”

Police sources said the driver had spotted the cyclist trying to break into his car moments before and they began to argue before things turned physical. CBS2 was told the man on the bike attempted to attack the driver with a screwdriver, but instead somehow injured a woman nearby before riding off.

The car owner then pursued the cyclist for a block, driving the wrong way and chasing close behind before hitting him.

“He was like lifeless. They would move him and … it was sad,” Rojas said.

It’s unclear if the man behind the wheel was hurt. Meanwhile, investigators gathered evidence all day to find out what exactly happened.

Detectives were questioning the driver and no charges were immediately filed, Roy reported.