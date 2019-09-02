Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 29-year-old man faces multiple charges after a chain-reaction crash that injured four people Sunday on Staten Island.
Gregory Wolf told police he took various pills and had up to six vodka drinks before getting behind the wheel.
Surveillance video shows his black car rear-end another car that was stopped at the intersection of Richmond Hill Road and Richmond Avenue in the New Springville neighborhood.
“This guy was hit by that car – that car on the other side. I guess he hit me, and this white car I think hit both,” witness Audrey Brescher told CBS2. “I don’t even know. Still trying to figure it out. They themselves are trying to figure it out.”
Four people were hurt – one critically and one seriously.
Wolf has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs and refusal to take a breathalyzer test.