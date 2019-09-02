Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman is dead and two man are injured following a violent encounter overnight in Brooklyn.
Police were called around 3 a.m. to Newkirk Avenue near East 23rd Street in the Flatbush neighborhood.
Authorities said a 50-year-old woman had been shot once in the torso, a 45-year-old man was shot multiples times in the torso, and a 27-year-old man was stabbed in the torso.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The male victims were taken to Kings County Hospital in critical condition.
So far, there’s no word on a suspect.