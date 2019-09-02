By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was a damp & dreary Labor Day for a good portion of the area, and we’ll have the risk for a few more showers & storms early this evening. Expect a quieter trend heading through the overnight and it’ll be mild with temps in the 60s.

Tomorrow will be a much different day – bright skies, warmer temps, and low humidity…if only we had this for the holiday itself! A few clouds will move in late tomorrow evening ahead of the next weather system. Expect a beautiful day otherwise with highs in the lower 80s for many.

The warmth & humidity return in earnest on Wednesday with temps in the mid & upper 80s and a risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms…a reminder that we are technically still in summer!