Showers and a few thunderstorms will move through the area today. And while there aren’t any flood watches, localized flooding will be a possibility with any of the more organized clusters. Outside of that, expect more humid conditions with highs in the upper 70s.
Showers and storms will move through during the first part of the night with quieter conditions anticipated for the remainder. It will remain on the mild side with temps falling into the mid and upper 60s.
Tomorrow’s by far a better looking day. It will be less humid, as well, with highs in the low 80s.
As for Wednesday, expect a summery feel with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.