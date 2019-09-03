Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An investigation underway on Staten Island after a man with a gunshot wound to the head was found on a highway overnight.
NYPD detectives have been working the scene since a call came in just before midnight from a driver who discovered the body on the Slosson Avenue exit ramp of the Staten Island Expressway.
Police say it is not clear how the 23-year-old man got there, reports CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.
They say they first thought he was struck by a car but then found a gunshot wound on his head.
Police reports say the man was unconscious and unresponsive when first found. He was pronounced dead at Richmond University Hospital.
The victim hasn’t been identified yet but he’s believed to be a man in his 20s.