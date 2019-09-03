



Cuba Gooding Jr.’s trial on groping charges has been postponed until Oct. 10.

Prosecutors said Tuesday they’re still waiting for evidence in the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” star’s case. Jury selection had been set to start this week.

Gooding is accused of placing his hand on a 29-year-old woman’s breast and squeezing it without her consent at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square on June 9.

Gooding’s lawyers spoke outside of court after the hearing.

“We believe the only reason he was arrested and prosecuted was because of his celebrity status,” said one attorney.

The woman told police she believed Gooding was intoxicated.

The 51-year-old Gooding was arrested four days later after turning himself in to police.

He has pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and sexual abuse charges and is free on his own recognizance.

He faces up to a year in jail if convicted.

