Comments
CLIFTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey woman has been accused of pulling off a bait-and-switch robbery at a Costco.
She wasn’t stealing groceries though, she was after diamond rings.
Izaebela Kolano of Nutley is accused of asking to take a look at a $28,000 ring at the Costco in Clifton.
When she was done looking at it, police say she handed the clerk back a $2,000 ring instead.
That’s not all.
Police say the ring the 49-year-old used to make the switch was actually stolen from a different Costco too.
The $28,000 ring was eventually found by investigators – buried under a fence near the Passaic River.