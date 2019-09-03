CBSN New YorkWatch Now
CLIFTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey woman has been accused of pulling off a bait-and-switch robbery at a Costco.

She wasn’t stealing groceries though, she was after diamond rings.

Izaebela Kolano (Credit: Clifton Police)

Izaebela Kolano of Nutley is accused of asking to take a look at a $28,000 ring at the Costco in Clifton.

When she was done looking at it, police say she handed the clerk back a $2,000 ring instead.

The ring allegedly stolen by Izaebela Kolano from a New Jersey Costco. (Credit: Clifton Police)

That’s not all.

Police say the ring the 49-year-old used to make the switch was actually stolen from a different Costco too.

The $28,000 ring was eventually found by investigators – buried under a fence near the Passaic River.

