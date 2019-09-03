



– As Hurricane Dorian lingers off the East Coast, pummeling the Bahamas and prompting watchful Floridians on stand-by for evacuations, people around the country can provide help now for both humans and animals displaced by the storm.

IN THE TRI-STATE AREA

The North Shore Animal League is serving as a staging area for supplies and donations for displaced animals. People can drop off donations at 16 Lewyt Street in Port Washington, New York; call (516) 883-7575 for hours and the latest needed.

Supplies being sought include:

Paper Towels

Litter and Litter Boxes

Wee Wee Pads

Garbage Bags

Bleach and Anti-Bacterial Cleaning Wipes

Sponges

Cat Carriers and Dog Crates

Dog Biscuits and Cat Treats

New and unused towels and food bowls

IN FLORIDA #BAHAMASTRONG

The Bahamian consulate in Miami has set up three drop-off sites where they will be collecting donated goods for those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

They’re asking for water, canned goods and baby formulas.

The City of Miami has created 16 drop-off locations to collect donations, at fire stations and some churches. The supplies will make it to the Bahamas on Wednesday, if weather allows.

World-renowned chef José Andrés is on the ground in the Bahamas getting ready to feed the people of there. He hopes to be able to be in the impacted areas by tonight. If kitchens are destroyed, his World Central Kitchen will build a makeshift one and cook in big paella pans.

World Central Kitchen has provided relief efforts for past storms, including in Puerto Rico for Hurricane Maria. Andrés and others collectively helped feed 3.6 million people.

The Humane Society of the United States has stepped in to help evacuate animals from animal shelters across Florida as Hurricane Dorian makes its way towards the east coast. Already, the organization has helped transport 80 animals that they hope to put up for adoption.

“By transporting dogs and cats who were already up for adoption out of the region, we are able to increase the capacity of the threatened communities as they prepare for flooding and an anticipated influx of displaced animals,” Kate MacFall, Florida senior state director for the Humane Society of the United States, said in a statement. “A lot of these animals are big dogs with lots of love to give, and they will make fantastic family members.”

SAVE THE CHILDREN

Save The Children said it will be working with local organizations to assist in reopening childcare and education programs in areas impacted by Hurricane Dorian. The nonprofit has provided relief for multiple storms in the past, most recently assisting more than 25,000 children and adults in the wake of 2018’s Hurricane Michael.

In addition to on-the-ground support, Save The Children also provides resources ahead of storms making landfall.

INTERNATIONAL RELIEF TEAMS

International Relief Teams has more than 1,000 disaster health kits at the ready for residents of Florida who may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian. The organization said it has been providing “humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and relief supplies to families worldwide since 1988.” That includes in the wake of major natural disasters.

In 2017, International Relief Teams shipped more than $47,000 ready-to-eat meals to partner organizations in Victoria, Texas, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, amounting to more than 4,600 meals.

INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL CORPS

International Medical Corps is assisting the Florida Department of Health with medical care in the state as it braces for Hurricane Dorian. The NGO provides “emergency services to vulnerable populations following” a storm making landfall. Its team is also working with authorities in North Carolina, a state that is predicted to sustain intense winds and substantial rainfall as Dorian makes its way up the east coast.

International Medical Corps has previously provided assistance in Puerto Rico during Hurricanes Maria and Irma, where the organization helped at dozens of health clinics and continues to provide support for 26 facilities, reaching more than 63,000 patients.