HERSHEY, Pa. (CBSNewYork) – All three Jonas Brothers surprised a fan who wasn’t able to make it to their show this weekend.
The pop stars paid a special visit to 16-year-old Lily Jordan at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pa., on Saturday.
She was forced to miss their show because she was receiving chemotherapy.
She jokingly posted an invitation to the band on Instagram, which went viral and got their attention.
So the brothers decided to stop in before their show.
Nick Jonas’ wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, also came to the hospital to meet Lily.