NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – CBS2 has learned the Mayor de Blasio spent only 11 hours at City Hall in May – the same month he launched his presidential campaign.
His attention on New York City has come under question from critics as he runs for the Democratic nomination in 2020.
“It’s hard to show leadership in New York City when you’re hiking in the mountains in Nevada,” said City Councilman Mark Treyger, D-Brooklyn. “There’s work to do here.”
Treyger’s comments came as the mayor vacationed out west as his administration backpedaled on several controversial education plans, just days before the start of a new school year.
A spokesperson defended the mayor’s record during May, saying de Blasio had meetings with staffers in other places including Gracie Mansion and at other public events.
The de Blasio spokesperson said “whether at City Hall, Gracie Mansion, or on the road, the mayor consistently delivers for 8.6 million New Yorkers.”