by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist
We’re in for a beautiful afternoon with weak high pressure in place. Expect a great deal of sunshine, less humid conditions than we saw yesterday and highs right around normal (80°).
Our skies will remain clear to partly cloudy into tonight. It will be on the mild side, as well, with temps only falling to around 70°.
Tomorrow we’ll watch a cold front approach the area; this will trigger a few pop up showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong. Temperature-wise, it will likely be our warmest day of the week with highs in the mid-80s.
Then we’re in for a taste of early fall on Thursday with highs only in the low 70s.