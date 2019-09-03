NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – It was back to school day in Newark Tuesday.

Students weren’t the only ones with high hopes for the new school year.

CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez tells why educators want to make extra strides this year, to keep their kids at the top of the class.

The first day of school in Newark means a fresh start and sometimes first day jitters.

“I was nervous because I thought the teacher was. Might be a little mean. But I was excited to see my friends,” Sarah Arauja said.

There is also an unmistakable motivation to erase the image of a struggling public school district more than two decades under state control. Regaining local control in February 2018.

Roger León was named school superintendent one year ago.

“Oh my goodness it was an absolutely incredible school year,” León said.

It didn’t start that way. So León and the school board, unhappy with student data, implemented three campaigns.

100 percent attendance

Score 4s and 5s on state tests

Be number one and second to no one

“It’s not only about being honest about where we are, but sitting in a bar that’s really, really high. Filled with many important goals and then working hard at not only meeting those goals but then reestablishing a higher bar.”

Leon says attendance went up two percent in one year’s time, but only small academic strides.

Parents say they want teachers to stay proactive.

“I was very impressed. I hope it’s the same level or even higher. I’ll be very happy if it’s like last year,” parent Raquel Vettorello said.

“We’re hoping the kids get the help that they need,” parent Lucy Ferreira added.

This year León also launched his NPS Clarity 2020 plan, tapping in on community input to address students’ academic and personal needs.

Linda Richardson, principal at Ann St. School, one of Newark’s highest performing schools says she expects to see more equity in the schools with the districts new English, language arts, and mathematics curriculum.

“Structure is very important so when they have a new curriculum that’s structured and unified then we can forward with this enthusiasm. Progress towards mastering. Student success is what it’s all about,” Richardson said.

Superintendent León says his ultimate goal is to provide an incredible academic experience to all of the students regardless of school.

On Tuesday, Gov. Murphy said state funding will be available to provide Pre-K programs in 28 more school districts across New Jersey.

Last year, 64 districts received state aid for their pre-school programs.