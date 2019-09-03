Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – After one of the worst measles outbreaks in a generation, there is finally positive news for residents in New York.
The measles outbreak centered in orthodox Jewish communities in Brooklyn is over, according to the city’s Department of Health.
Two incubation periods since the last reported cases have passed without any new infections being reported.
The incubation period tracks the time between exposure and the first symptoms.
Health department officials say an emergency order mandating New Yorkers get vaccines will now be lifted.
Authorities still caution that measles is still a threat and urge parents to vaccinate their children regardless of the mandate.
There have been 654 measles cases reported in New York City since last October – the most in 30 years.
