



– Sometimes you’ve got to “git up” to get down.

Some NYPD officers decided to show their support for a fellow officer’s young daughter ahead of her big dance competition.

Officer Marc Braun and several fellow officers made a video of themselves Monday evening doing the #GitUpChallenge, a dance challenge going viral on the web.

They did it to support Sgt. Donna Delillo’s 7-year-old daughter Diana, who is getting set to dance in a competition of her own at a local dance studio.

“We thought ‘Let’s get some of our own moves going on, maybe we can help her,'” Braun said.

So they headed to the break room of the 100th Precinct and made the video.

Check out their moves in the video above.

Good luck, Diana!