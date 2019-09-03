NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Another member of the NYPD community has died of an apparent suicide.
Police say a retired NYPD Transit sergeant shot himself in the head in a transit parking lot on Arthur Kill Road near Richmond Avenue on Staten Island.
Investigators say the death happened Saturday, but that the retired sergeant’s name is being withheld until his or her family are properly notified.
The previously reported NYPD suicide happened in mid-August when an officer’s wife found him shot in a house in the Laurelton section of Queens, a day after a 7-year veteran who had been temporarily assigned to Yankee Stadium was found dead.
So far the NYPD has seen suicides involving nine officers who were on active duty this year, over four reported in 2018.
Law enforcement officers in crisis should reach out for help by texting “BLUE” to 741741 and see the list of other resources on nypdnews.com/blue741741/.