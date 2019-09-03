



James Paxton pitched one-hit ball for seven shutout innings, striking out 12 and winning his seventh straight start as the New York Yankees bounced back in a big way, routing the Texas Rangers 10-1 Tuesday night.

Gary Sánchez hit two home runs, Edwin Encarnación added a two-run drive in his return from the injured list, and Didi Gregorius and Brett Gardner also connected. The five homers came a day after Mike Minor and the Texas bullpen ended New York’s streak of 220 games without being shut out.

6 in the 6th 🙌 pic.twitter.com/t1PVI5CUuk — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 4, 2019

Paxton (12-6) pitched quickly and began with 4 2/3 hitless innings. The left-hander gave up his only hit when Isiah Kiner-Falefa had a clean single to right field.

Paxton walked one, mixing an effective fastball with a sharp curve he threw 27 times in his 95 pitches. The lefty matched the longest winning streak of his career and his season-high strikeout total.

The much-hyped lefty who was the key trade acquisition of the Yankee offseason is finally starting to show the talents fans were promised. Paxton is now 7-0 with a 2.98 ERA since Aug. 1.

Sánchez homered in the first and sixth innings as the Yankees won for the seventh time in nine games. The catcher broke his career-high with 34 homers and recorded his 14th career multihomer game.

The Kraken is in uncharted waters once again 🦑 pic.twitter.com/yxG4oNpM2q — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 4, 2019

Edinson Volquez (0-1) opened the game for Texas and allowed two runs on one hit. Ariel Jurado followed Volquez and allowed five runs on seven hits in four-plus innings.

The Yankees became the fifth team in major league history to hit at least 260 homers in a season. New York is six behind its franchise record set last season.

Scott Heineman hit his first career homer in the ninth off Jonathan Loaisiga for Texas.

CROWDED:

The Yankees announced a crowd of 33,711 to go over the 3 million mark for a major league-record 21st straight season.

We love you 3 million. pic.twitter.com/RlPzmLbRAV — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 4, 2019

TRAINER’S ROOM:

RHP Luis Severino (right rotator cuff inflammation/strained lat) is expected to throw 55 pitches in his next rehab start Friday for Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes/Barre.

RHP Dellin Betances (right shoulder impingement) faced hitters in live batting practice and could appear in a rehab game later this week.

OF Giancarlo Stanton (right knee sprain) faced Betances in batting practice and hit a home run.

UP NEXT:

RHP Lance Lynn (14-9, 3.77), who last won 15 games in 2014 for St. Louis starts for Texas on Wednesday. The Yankees are expected to use an opener.

