NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 has learned new information on what caused a scare at Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday that sent around travelers running for the exits.
Around 200 people took off in a panic from Terminal A, many leaving behind their bags and in some cases their ATM cards. Many waited anxiously on the tarmac as police investigated.
Officers were seen rushing towards an Alaska Airlines gate at around 8:30 p.m. after a flight attendant started shouting for everyone to evacuate after speaking to two men at Gate 30 and then accusing them of plotting some kind of violence.
Panic ensued.
“She started screaming ‘Evacuate! Evacuate! Evacuate!’ Everyone just took off in a mad scramble. Everyone was running. People were crying. They left their luggage,” passenger Diane Park told CBS2’s Matt Kozar.
Sources told CBS2’s Tony Aiello on Tuesday the flight attendant is bipolar and had an issue with her medication. Prosecutors said for that reason she would not be charged.
The two men were questioned and released. Port Authority police said they did nothing wrong.