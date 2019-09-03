NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a wild scene on the streets of Brooklyn as a police chase unfolded.

And as CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported Tuesday, the pursuit wound up on a roof.

Witnesses couldn’t believe what was happening right before their very eyes in East New York — a police chase that seemed right out of the movies on the streets and in backyards.

“I just see this Honda come in and sideswipe three cars and then I look back and I see the police chasing him,” one witness said.

Sheriffs deputies had stopped a Honda with a broken tail light on the corner of Etna and Chestnut streets, that also was to be seized for unpaid violations.

They said at first the suspect complied, but then he sped off and rammed vehicles, including one driven by an off-duty commander of the 104th Precinct, before finally coming to a stop.

“The guy got on top of the car, then started running the other way,” the witness said. “The guys took the guns out and everything and started running.”

The suspect wound up on a roof atop 51 Logan St., and threatened to jump.

But police stopped him and wrestled him to the ground.

Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Justin Valentine, who faces a variety of charges, including reckless endangerment.

The off-duty police commander injured her back in the chase. Four other officers who got into an accident responding to the call suffered back injuries.