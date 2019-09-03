NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A woman is dead after being hit by a car in New Jersey.

Police are still on the hunt for the driver who did it and then sped off.

Witnesses say the victim was trying to cross Washington Street to go to the Newark Public Library as she often did, but this time she never made it.

There was a massive crime scene around noon as investigators gathered evidence around the gruesome crash.

“I was in the library and heard someone was actually hit by a car,” Lamar Turnipseed said.

“Everything just happened in blink of an eye… It was like so close and scary,” witness Andre Rollines told CBS2.

People in Washington Park say the victim had just walked through and barely stepped into the street when the car mowed her down.

“We came in the park at the same time, she was probably five steps ahead of me, she sat down here, she continued walking… I didn’t wanna believe what it is but the clothing and everything that was the lady that just passed us,” Rollines added.

They heard sirens then saw her lying lifeless near Broad Street.

Neighborhood friends say the victim lived in the area for years and often came to the library.

“She was a great friend and I’m waiting for her family to come now… She got family, she got friends… She probably been in the area for 10 to 20 years,” a friend named Thomas told CBS2’s Reena Roy.

Officials tell CBS2 there is still a very active investigation. They are still working to track down whoever was behind the wheel.