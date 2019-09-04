



Spring Lake Police recovered the body Wednesday of a 15-year-old swimmer who went missing off the Jersey Shore.

Josiah Jeremiah Robinson got caught in a rip current Sunday afternoon near a jetty off Newark Avenue at Spring Lake Beach.

Police said he and his family were visiting the area from Ewing.

A bystander helped rescue Robinson’s 13-year-old sister, who was in the water with him.

The police chief said yellow flags indicated the waves were stronger than usual and swimmers were only allowed in up to their waists.

Authorities had been searching for Josiah since he went missing.

“We are thankful we recovered Josiah and can return him to his family,” Spring Lake Police said in a statement.