



— A local dentist who was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in her 20s wants other young woman to hear her story — and she’s using social media to help do that.

In Wednesday’s edition of Komen Connections, CBS2’s Alice Gainer sits down with Dr. Bridget Glazarov.

As a cosmetic dentist in Manhattan, Glazarov is used to making others look their best.

“I was very busy taking care of all patients and everyone, except for myself,” she said.

So busy that she said she put off getting a lump in her breast checked for months.

“It was Stage 3 when it was caught. I had a 10-centimeter tumor, which is enormous,” Glazarov said.

In 2018, at the age of 26 she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

She was stunned. Already a licensed dentist, she was in the middle of a special medical residency program.

“My career is number one to me,” Glazarov said. “Everything was just kind of spinning like a carousel.”

Glazarov began IVF treatments and then chemotherapy to shrink the tumor before getting a double mastectomy. There were rounds of radiation and other therapy.

Instagram, once a place for fashion and work pictures, for Dr. Bridget has now transformed into something more, Gainer reported.

“I actually met one of my Instagram ‘breasties,’ as we call each other, last night for the first time. We went through our whole treatments together for a year. This girl lives in Oregon,” Glazarov said.

Glazarov said she searched the Instagram hashtags #youngbreastcancer and #breastcancernewyork.

“I needed someone to talk to that could understand me,” she said.

The doctor also connected with Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure on the app. But the grueling treatments left her unable to attend last year’s race in Central Park.

“It’s just crazy how things can change in a year, so I feel like going to the race this year will be like a release of all of that,” Glazarov said.

Now 28, she’s cancer free and sharing her journey on social media in the hopes that other young women get checked.

“Don’t think you’re invincible in your 20s, because cancer clearly does not discriminate,” she said.

She credits her husband, family and her social media community for keeping her strong.

The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure kicks off at 9 a.m. on Sunday at 77th Street and Central Park West.