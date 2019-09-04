MILFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police say pop superstar Taylor Swift was the victim of another break-in but, in a strange twist, investigators say the burglar was at least polite about it.

Richard Joseph McEwan of Milford, New Jersey was arrested Friday.

The 26-year-old is accused of breaking into Swift’s beachfront mansion in Rhode Island.

The alleged burglar wasn’t wearing shoes when he was discovered.

According to published reports, McEwan told local police he was always taught to take his shoes off when entering someone’s home.

The well-mannered marauder has been charged with burglary and trespassing.

The singer wasn’t home at the time of the crime.