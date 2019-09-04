



With an increasing number of cyclists on city streets and deaths skyrocketing in 2019 , safety is becoming a serious issue in New York City.

Mayor de Blasio has put a big focus on his “Vision Zero” initiative – focusing on police enforcement of drivers in the five boroughs.

So what about the people who use Citi Bikes?

Shouldn’t they take responsibility over their own safety?

CBS2’s Marcia Kramer asked the mayor Wednesday whether helmets should be mandatory for bikers who want to share the road with cars and trucks.

“Given the fact that there’s been a lot of bicycle riders who have been hit, I wonder if you’ve thought about requiring people who rent Citi Bikes to wear helmets?” Kramer asked the mayor.

“I have thought about that, it’s something we’re talking about inside the administration,” de Blasio replied.

MORE: Cyclist Critically Injured After Colliding With Pedestrian In Central Park

Kramer continued to push the mayor on the issue, siting de Blasio’s own program which champions the cause of eliminating traffic fatalities.

“Don’t you think it would be a basic safety issue, a ‘Vision Zero’ safety issue to require helmets?” Kramer asked the mayor.

“I think the big questions are is it something we can enforce effectively? Would it encourage or discourage people for riding bikes? But I care first and foremost about safety,” de Blasio said.

Mayor de Blasio added that, right now within his administration, there are different opinions on what Citi Bike safety plan would be effective.