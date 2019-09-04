Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – What is the best way to get through Midtown traffic?
Turns out, a Citi Bike is faster than a taxi.
The New York City Department of Transportation’s latest Mobility Report found Citi Bike riders in Midtown travel about 30% faster than people in taxis.
For example, a trip of 1.5 miles took 15.7 minutes in a taxi but just 10.8 minutes on a Citi Bike.
The taxi trip cost more than $10, but the bike trip cost just $1.57 on average.
