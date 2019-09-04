Comments
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut woman has been arrested again.
Sources say Fotis Dulos was taken into custody in Bridgeport on another charge of tampering with evidence.
Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis have been free on bond since their June arrest in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.
The mother of five has been missing since May 24th.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact authorities. In addition to the tip line, (203) 594-3544, tips and information can be sent to FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov and submitted anonymously at www.FindJenniferDulos.com