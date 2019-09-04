NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Federal Trade Commission has fined Google’s video site, YouTube, for violating children’s privacy.
The FTC says the company collected children’s data without their parents’ consent.
Of the $170 million settlement, $34 million will go to New York State.
Attorney General Letitia James says YouTube specifically tracked and served targeted ads in videos meant for children under the age of 13.
“Google and YouTube knowingly and illegally monitored, tracked, and served targeted ads to young children just to keep advertising dollars rolling in,” James said in a statement Wednesday. “These companies put children at risk and abused their power, which is why we are imposing major reforms to their practices and making them pay one of the largest settlements for a privacy matter in U.S. history. My office is committed to protecting children and holding those who put our kids in harm’s way — both on and offline — accountable.”