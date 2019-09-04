Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There are big changes coming for commuters affected by the L-train construction project in Brooklyn and Manhattan.
Two major service changes will be coming this fall.
The train will not run at all the weekend of Sept. 13-15.
Crews will be installing a new escalator at the Union Square station during that time.
There will also be no night or weekend service at the 6th and 8th Avenue stations in October and November so crews can install elevators in those locations.
The MTA says thanks to alternate service options, 88 percent of weekly riders have reportedly been unaffected by the construction.
The project is still expected to be completed next summer.