



– Responding to the recent wave of mass shootings , political leaders and gun safety advocates got together Wednesday to call for Congress to act.

They want a Senate vote on what they call common sense gun safety measures.

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez is proposing a bill limiting magazine size.

Watch: Sen. Bob Menendez On Limiting Gun Magazine Size

“The Keep Americans Safe Act would limit the sale of ammunition to no more than 10 rounds, because a magazine that holds 30, 60 or 90 rounds of ammunition is not for hunting, it is not for self defense or protecting your home. High capacity magazines are designed for one thing and one thing only: High capacity killing,” Menendez said. “To be clear: Limiting magazine size isn’t just about the mass shootings that make the news. These high capacity clips are often used in the daily gun violence that terrorizes neighborhoods across America every day.”

According to a recent Quinnipiac University poll, nearly three out of four Americans believe the Senate should act to stop gun violence. The same poll found: